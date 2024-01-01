Man City striker Haaland excited taking Norway captaincy

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is excited taking the Norway captaincy.

Haaland will lead Norway in their Nations League clash with Slovenia in Martin Odegaard's absence.

He said: "It will be nice, like every time I've been on the pitch at Ullevaal. I can't wait.

"I will be myself, as always, even without the armband. I don't think it's useful to try to be someone else. That's what I will do. Answer the journalists post-match? We'll see if anyone has any interesting questions, I'll be happy to stop."

On injured Arsenal midfielder Odegaard, Haaland continued: "We will miss him. He is first and foremost an amazing person and then an incredible footballer. But we have to do our best without him and try to succeed."

Haaland is one goal away from equalling Jørgen Juves's Norwegian record (33 goals for Norway, which has stood for over 90 years). He added: "It will be nice to beat it one day. I remember most of my goals well, and there are some really nice ones."