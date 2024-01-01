Tribal Football
Most Read
Zubimendi offers mixed message on Man City interest
Schmeichel says Man Utd owners need to let Ten Hag "have a fair go"
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba

Man City striker Haaland excited taking Norway captaincy

Man City striker Haaland excited taking Norway captaincy
Man City striker Haaland excited taking Norway captaincyAction Plus
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is excited taking the Norway captaincy.

Haaland will lead Norway in their Nations League clash with Slovenia in Martin Odegaard's absence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "It will be nice, like every time I've been on the pitch at Ullevaal. I can't wait.

"I will be myself, as always, even without the armband. I don't think it's useful to try to be someone else. That's what I will do. Answer the journalists post-match? We'll see if anyone has any interesting questions, I'll be happy to stop."

On injured Arsenal midfielder Odegaard, Haaland continued: "We will miss him. He is first and foremost an amazing person and then an incredible footballer. But we have to do our best without him and try to succeed."

Haaland is one goal away from equalling Jørgen Juves's Norwegian record (33 goals for Norway, which has stood for over 90 years). He added: "It will be nice to beat it one day. I remember most of my goals well, and there are some really nice ones."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautOdegaard MartinManchester CityArsenal
Related Articles
Man City striker Haaland admits he does not regret Gabriel incident
TOP 10: Spurs boast two in Premier League's fastest players list
Ally McCoist exclusive: Man City without Rodri; Shearer, Lineker not in class of sci-fi Haaland; underrated Havertz