Top 5 Premier League talking points this weekend

The Premier League returns after another international break, here are 5 talking points ahead of another exciting weekend.

Can Erik ten Hag survive the weekend?

The Dutchman is still under huge pressure to turn things around at Old Trafford after leading Manchester United to their worst-even Premier League start this season. Questions over his role at the club have been ongoing for months now and with United sat in 14th place with just 5 goals to their name, this weekend could be make-or-break for the 54-year-old.

This weekend’s game against Brentford comes after manager Thomas Frank said he was “open” to leaving the club, which could imply that this is his audition for the United gig.

Frank may not have too much trouble as he tries to beat an aimless Ten Hag side and show what he can do for the United board who seem to be losing patience with current situation.

How will Arne Slot cope against Chelsea?

Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield this weekend in what is Slot’s biggest test yet as head coach. Many have argued that the Reds' spot at the top of the table is down to a favourable fixture list, which the club have breezed through. But now with Enzo Maresca’s side preparing to cause an upset at a ground that is almost impenetrable, it could be a different story.

Chelsea are unbeaten in the Premier League since their loss to Manchester City on the opening day and have come a long way under Maresca this season. The likes of Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke are on fire at the moment and could cause major problems for a Liverpool side who are yet to face a major threat so far.

This Sunday may be the difference between truly being in the title race or watching City and Arsenal fight it out once again.

Will Oliver Glasner turn things around at Crystal Palace?

Glasner’s side are winless this season and if they fail to beat Nottingham Forest on Monday night this will become their longest winless start to a season in 31 years.

It would be safe to say that fans are worried as many call for a change in tactics as a Palace team that is packed full of quality simply isn’t blending well enough.

Palace face an in-form Nottingham Forest side this weekend in a game that could decide Glasner’s future at the club. It is clear that the board as well as the supporters are becoming anxious especially when many predicted the Eagles would be fighting for a European spot this season.

Will Unai Emery start Jhon Duran or Ollie Watkins?

Duran has scored 6 goals in 10 appearances for Villa this season with the majority coming from spectacular substitute appearances. His fantastic form has led many to debate his role in the side as Emery tries to find a way to implement him without displacing Watkins.

Should he be starting alongside Watkins or ahead of him? Form would suggest ahead of him but if Emery can find the perfect balance between the two lethal strikers, then he could potentially have the best strike force in the league - if not in the whole of Europe.

Villa face Fulham this weekend and only time will tell if Emery will put his faith in the Colombian maestro or not.

Can Arsenal and City remain unbeaten?

Both sides are unbeaten in 7 games which shows their ambition as each take strides towards the title this season in a race that could go down to the wire if they continue their form.

Arsenal will move to the top of the Premier League table with a win at the Vitality on Saturday with both Manchester City and Liverpool in action on Sunday, which gives them even more incentive to pick apart the Cherries.

Last season City lost just 3 games out of 38 while Arsenal lost 5 in a title race that was separated by just 2 points in the end. The Gunners have famously gone unbeaten in the league before, but two sides being perfect for an entire season is unheard of and this weekend could potentially be a bump in the road for either team on their journey to lifting the trophy.