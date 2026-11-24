Wirtz is the Premier League's Player of the Week

The Premier League returned after the international break over the weekend, with several exceptional individual performances across the division.

The standout performer was undoubtedly Liverpool star Florian Wirtz, who grabbed a goal and an assist in the Reds' 4-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

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Wirtz was a creative force throughout the match, taking full advantage of an early red card for the opposition. The German created four big chances and was unfortunate not to have more assists to his name by the end of the encounter.

He also completed 10 key passes, seven passes into the box, three layoffs, one cross and one dribble - earning a 9.7 Flashscore rating in the process.

Wirtz vs Man Utd Flashscore

That was the highest score of any Premier League player across the weekend's fixtures, making Wirtz our Player of the Week!

Liverpool are next in domestic action when they contest local rivals Everton in the Merseyside Derby on Sunday, November 29th.