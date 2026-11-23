Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai had special praise for teammate Florian Wirtz following the emphatic 4-0 home Premier League win over Manchester United.

The Germany international sored the second goal of the game for Andoni Iraola's hosts as Mauricio Pochettino suffered a disaster on his debut as United boss.

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The goal continues Wirtz's strong recent form - on the back of some heavy criticism from last season - following his £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, Szoboszlai believes the structure of Iraola's set up is getting the best from Wirtz, and he's shining in Liverpool's engine room.

"I always knew he was a good player. He's world-class. I love playing with him, we understand each other very well.

"I think we are similar type of guys, who understand the game in the same way. That's why it's easier for us.

"Now he's in the flow - Flo in in the flow - scoring against Palace, for the national team and a goal today. We need him, he knows that, and he will shine even more.

“I think now we are doing what Iraola is asking for and it works quite well."