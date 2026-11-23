Manchester United have slipped down into the Premier League relegation zone after a 4-0 loss at Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino's debut as United boss turned into a disaster after Leny Yoro's early red card at Anfield as Andoni Iraola's hosts stormed away from there.

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Pochettino will utilise the coming days to rally his squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League trip to Sporting Lisbon on November 25.

After the game, midfield star Kobbie Mainoo had a clear message for his teammates over what must come next.

"It's all about character now. We’re at the lowest we’ve ever been and no one’s coming to save us.

“There’s no helping hands coming, so we’ve got to work together, and lean on each other. We keep working and hopefully it’ll come good.

“It's a tough place to come, I can’t fault the boys on their fight. We have to take the pain from the game and move on.

“The games are still coming thick and fast, so we don’t have time to dwell on it.“We all know what we have to do, and we all know with the new manager we need to get behind him, keep working in training. That’s all we can do."