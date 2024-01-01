Premier League explain VAR backing Chelsea keeper Sanchez in Jones challenge

The Premier League have revealed that VAR believed Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez won the ball when a Liverpool penalty was overturned.

Reds fans were furious when Curtis Jones went down and the awarded penalty was cancelled out by VAR.

However, former Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez appeared to get a touch on the ball.

Premier League Match Centre said: "The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones.

“The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review.

“The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."