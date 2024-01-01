Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent
Man Utd defender Evans: Van Nistelrooy addressed squad
Brentford boss Frank: Disrespectful to Man Utd and me

Premier League explain VAR backing Chelsea keeper Sanchez in Jones challenge

Premier League explain VAR backing Chelsea keeper Sanchez in Jones challenge
Premier League explain VAR backing Chelsea keeper Sanchez in Jones challengeAction Plus
The Premier League have revealed that VAR believed Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez won the ball when a Liverpool penalty was overturned.

Reds fans were furious when Curtis Jones went down and the awarded penalty was cancelled out by VAR.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, former Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez appeared to get a touch on the ball.

Premier League Match Centre said: "The referee awarded a penalty to Liverpool for a foul by Sanchez on Jones. 

“The VAR deemed that Sanchez won the ball and no foul was committed and recommended an on-field review. 

“The referee overturned the original decision and play restarted with a drop ball."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSanchez RobertJones CurtisChelseaLiverpool
Related Articles
Maresca explains Sancho halftime hook in Chelsea defeat at Liverpool
Carragher hails Salah for Liverpool win: Playing for new deal?
Sturridge praise for Chelsea striker Jackson: We've been too critical