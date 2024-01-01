Sturridge praise for Chelsea striker Jackson: We've been too critical

Daniel Sturridge was impressed by Nicolas Jackson in Chelsea's defeat at Liverpool.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker says criticism of the Blues forward has been unfair.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said: "Nicolas Jackson is pivotal to the system.

'He's good at going into the false nine position. It was a fantastic finish, calm in front of goal.

"I am analysing him on open play. I'm not analysing him on statistics, I don't think he's devastating in front of goal, but I think he has what it takes to get there.

"When you're playing in the spotlight at any top club you are judged because of likes of Drogba, Anelka and Crespo - you're judging him compared to those world-class strikers. I think we have been a bit too critical. "