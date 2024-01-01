Carragher hails Salah for Liverpool win: Playing for new deal?

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah may have an ambition behind the reason to sign a new contract.

Salah scored a penalty in a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

He is now ninth in the all-time Premier League scoring list, which Jamie Carragher believes may motivate Salah.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “He will have an eye on Thierry Henry and Frank Lampard by the end of this season.

“I think stats like this are one of the biggest reasons why Mo Salah will sign a new contract at Liverpool.

“Of course they will be talking about money and length of contract but I think these are the things that really get the juices flowing for Salah.

“He breaks all the records at Liverpool but getting as far as he can up those lists are a big part of his focus as a player.

“I’m not saying he’s selfish, he’s obviously a great team player.”