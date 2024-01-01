Maresca explains Sancho halftime hook in Chelsea defeat at Liverpool

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he hooked Jadon Sancho at halftime for their defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Sancho was changed at the break for Pedro Neto.

“Tactical,” said Maresca in response to questions about Sancho's substitution.

“We don’t like to lose, but if you have to choose the way then this is the way you like to drop points. To come here in this stadium, against this team, I really liked the performance.

“Probably we deserved something more. The performance was good. I think we controlled most of the game, we had chances, we had possession in their half. It doesn’t happen times that you see Liverpool in their own half for a long time."