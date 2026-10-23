Premier League duo Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Galatasaray youngster Aleksey Batrakov.

The 21-year-old Russian only joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer, but he’s already being linked with a move away.

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Batrakov has announced himself on the European stage, scoring two goals in his three Champions League appearances, including the opener in the 4-1 defeat to Barcelona.

According to TEAMtalk, representatives from both Arsenal and Liverpool were present for Galatasaray’s 4-2 win over Lille.

Both Manchester clubs along with Cheslea are also interested in the attacking midfielder, but the other two are currently leading the race.

English clubs have been barred from negotiating directly with Russian clubs to UK government sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

His move to Turkey has removed that barrier and it’s understood that Batrakov has a £50 million release clause in his Galatasaray contract.