Arsenal interested in Liverpool's Ngumoha as Iraola tries to tie down talented teenager

Rio Ngumoha is a target for Arsenal as reports suggest that Liverpool are keen to tie him down to a new contract.

Ngumoha signed his first professional Liverpool contract on 25th September 2025, penning a deal until 2028.

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The 18-year-old made 29 first-team appearances in all competitions last season and scored twice under former boss Arne Slot.

This season, new manager Andoni Iraola has pushed him into starting for the side, as Ngumoha has made 5 appearances so far this season, with 3 of those in the Premier League.

Despite yielding no goal contributions in the new campaign, Ngumoha is said to be a target for Premier League champions Arsenal who missed out on Vinicius Junior, Bradley Barcola and Morgan Rogers over the summer.

As he grows within the squad, Ngumoha has inevitably triggered discussions over a fresh deal, particularly with his existing deal expiring in just two years time.

Liverpool are reportedly very keen to sit down with the teenager and tie him down to a long term deal which would ward off any approach from Arsenal either in the January or summer window next year.

Ngumoha was born and raised in London and a return down South may appeal to him. Reports also suggest the competition on the wings may also push him away from Liverpool as he fights alongside Victor Munoz, Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa when fit.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has now departed, which may mean David Woodfine, Hughes' former assistant may step in for contract negotiations over the coming weeks.