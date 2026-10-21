Premier League pair chase Barcelona star with €100M release clause

Barcelona star Xavi Espart could be in line for several Premier League transfer offers in 2027.

Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to have shown a strong interest in the 19-year-old old La Masia graduate following his rise into Hansi Flick's first team plans.

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Flick has trusted the teenager to cover in both full-back spots at the start of the 2026/17 campaign, providing competition to Joao Cancelo and Jules Kounde, and the defending Spanish champions have recently secured a contract extension for him until 2030.

That has brought his new release clause up to €100M, but the links to England remain, if he slips back down the pecking order, and Liverpool opt against completing a permanent deal for his Barca teammate Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has looked solid at right-back, after agreeing a season-long loan to Anfield ahead of the new season, and Andoni Iraola can retain him on Merseyside for around €55M.