Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Nigeria beat Puerto Rico to revive U17 World Cup hopes

How Da Cruz compares with previous Kaizer Chiefs coaches?

All Time Ballon d’Or nominees announced including Messi, Ronaldo, Cruyff, Platini and R9

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Most read on Flashscore News

Champions League LIVE: Man Utd visiting Como as Lille host Galatasaray in early games

Salah scores again to fire Trabzonspor to big win over Besiktas

'I need to find way back to myself': Elina Svitolina divorcing Gael Monfils

Swiatek ends season early after withdrawing from Ningbo and missing WTA Finals

Premier League pair chase Barcelona star with €100M release clause

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Barcelona star Xavi Espart could be in line for several Premier League transfer offers in 2027.

Liverpool and Arsenal are rumoured to have shown a strong interest in the 19-year-old old La Masia graduate following his rise into Hansi Flick's first team plans.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Flick has trusted the teenager to cover in both full-back spots at the start of the 2026/17 campaign, providing competition to Joao Cancelo and Jules Kounde, and the defending Spanish champions have recently secured a contract extension for him until 2030.

That has brought his new release clause up to €100M, but the links to England remain, if he slips back down the pecking order, and Liverpool opt against completing a permanent deal for his Barca teammate Ronald Araujo.

Araujo has looked solid at right-back, after agreeing a season-long loan to Anfield ahead of the new season, and Andoni Iraola can retain him on Merseyside for around €55M.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueXavi EspartRonald AraujoBarcelonaLiverpoolArsenalLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Real Madrid press English giants for Super League compensation

Arsenal step up January offer for Julian Alvarez after transfer update

German legend backs Wirtz to make shock Barcelona move: He will have fantastic teammates