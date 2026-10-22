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Real Madrid ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for shock Premier League return

Real Madrid ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for shock Premier League return
Real Madrid ace Trent Alexander-Arnold in line for shock Premier League returnREUTERS

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been offered a shock return to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old left boyhood club Liverpool to join Real Madrid back in the summer of 2025, but the move hasn’t quite gone to plan.

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Alexander-Arnold has made just 41 appearances across all competitions since joining the club, with the fans yet to fully embrace him.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is keen on reuniting with Alexander-Arnold following their brief spell in the Spanish capital together.

It’s understood that should that move happen, Malo Gusto would be expected to leave Stamford Bridge.

Of course, Chelsea aren’t the only side interested in the England international. Other reports have suggested that Arsenal and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on his situation.

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