Mohamed Salah slapped with driving ban and £1K fine but chooses not to respond

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been handed a driving ban, months after his move to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Salah, who is thriving in Turkey, grabbed a hat-trick and an assist against Galatasaray over the weekend as he shows exactly why Trabzonspor snatched him up this summer following his Liverpool departure.

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He now has seven goals from six league matches this season, helping the side to 7th in the Super Lig table after 6 games in what has been an incredible run so far.

However, as he leaves Liverpool behind and continues his next chapter, reports on Monday morning revealed that his actions on Merseyside have come back to bite him as the Egyptian winger has been handed a driving ban and a fine.

Salah was handed a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay £1,044. He was prosecuted at Warrington Combined Court under the Single Justice Procedure, which sees magistrates sit in private hearings.

This came after his car, a Rolls-Royce, was caught by a speed camera driving at 36mph on a 30mph stretch of road in Wilmslow, Cheshire, on March 27th, according to court documents.

Reports state he did not respond to the notice of the prosecution, brought by Cheshire Constabulary, and did not enter a plea to the charge.

The speeding offence came days after Salah announced he would be leaving Liverpool but since he is now thriving in Turkey, he is very unlikely to drive in the UK anytime soon, and the fine is pocket change for the iconic winger.