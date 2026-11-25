Premier League sides are reportedly keeping tabs on Fenerbahce defender Archie Brown, who could be available on a cut price deal.

The 24-year-old joined Fenerbahce from Belgian side Gent for a reported £8 million and has since gone on to make 55 appearances for the Turkish giants.

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According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Brown could be available for around £19 million, putting Premier League clubs on alert.

Brown started his career at Derby and has represented England at under-20 level but has never played a senior club game in his home country.

The left-back is under contract at Fenerbahce until July 2028, although a move is planned and Premier League sides have already reached out.