Tottenham ace 'really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia'

Tottenham forward Richarlison 'really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia' according to his agent.

Frozen out under Roberto De Zerbi, the 29-year-old came close to leaving Tottenham in the summer, but ultimately remained at the club.

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Richarlison has since been playing and training with the under-21s as we approach the January transfer window.

Sport Witness have relayed an interview from Al-Maidan with Richarlison’s agent, Fidel Carvalho Soares regarding his future and a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

“What is being said about negotiations between Al-Ahli and the player are just rumours,” Soares said,

“However, Richarlison would welcome the opportunity to play in the Saudi league soon.

“Richarlison really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia, but there has been no contact from any clubs so far.

“These are just rumours. We are waiting for official offers, and at that point, we will explore the possibility of Richarlison’s transfer.”