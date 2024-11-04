Prem support Man Utd defender Lisandro avoiding red card against Chelsea

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
The Premier League say the referee made the correct decision not to send off Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The Argentine was in danger of getting a red card for a rash challenge on Cole Palmer.

While the defender appeared to connect with Palmer’s knee, VAR reviewed the incident and cleared it.

The statement read: "The referee issued a yellow card to Martinez for a challenge on Palmer. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of no red card, deeming that it was a reckless challenge."

Ex-United star Dion Dublin told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Martinez seems to show his studs. 

“Palmer puts the ball over his head. Martinez lifts his foot and brings him down. He's very lucky."

