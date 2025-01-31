Prem trio battle for wantaway Bayern Munich striker Tel

Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel is considering his options as he waits for Arsenal or Manchester United to make a move.

The Bayern Munich forward has struggled for playing time in Germany, attracting interest from several Premier League clubs.

Tel joined Bayern from Rennes a few years ago, but his opportunities have been limited.

At 19, his priority is to secure regular football to take his career forward. Tottenham and Chelsea are among the clubs most interested, with United, Aston Villa, and Arsenal also potential suitors, per The Mail.

Tel has made only 14 appearances this season, given Bayern's attacking options like Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman.