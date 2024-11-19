Prem title winner Flowers lands new management post
Former England star Tim Flowers has been appointed manager of Alvechurch.
Flowers has taken on the task of leading the seventh tier team this week, in what is a surprise move.
Flowers, 57, stepped down from being in charge of Worcestershire rivals Redditch United.
He was made a bigger offer by Alvechurch and has decided to cross the divide, per The Sun.
However, Redditch fans may not be too happy, as they were 24 hours away from playing a game against Stamford when the news was released.
