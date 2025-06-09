Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Chelsea have confirmed their retained this as the season comes to a close which includes the departure of four stars.

In an official announcement of the 2024/25 retained list, four academy hopefuls have all brought time in West London to an end. The statement was released on the club website and thanked the players for their services which will now be used elsewhere as they prepare for the new season.

"Four players will depart Chelsea at the end of this month, when their current contracts expire on 30 June," the statement read.

"Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom brings his six years with the Blues to an end. He joined us from Turun Palloseura in his native Finland during the 2018/19 campaign and rose through the ranks in our Academy.”

Bergstrom has had loans at Peterborough United and Brommapojkarna in Sweden and was once tipped to become Chelsea’s No.1. The club also confirmed a number of youth players will depart despite their impact in the academy and whilst on loan for various clubs over the past few years.

"Eddie Beach will also leave the club this summer. The Wales Under-21 international signed from Southampton in 2022 and was named on the bench for the men’s team for two Premier League fixtures during 2023/24, in addition to spending time on loan at several clubs, most recently Crawley Town.”

"The other goalkeeper departing Chelsea at the end of June is Luke Campbell, who featured regularly for our Under-18s as we won the Under-18 Premier League southern title in 2023/24. He spent the first half of this season on loan at Hendon, making three Under-21s appearances following his return to the Blues.

"Also included on the Premier League released list is Dylan Williams, whose permanent departure to Burton Albion was confirmed last month.

"Chelsea thanks all four departing players for their contribution during their time with the Blues and wish them well for the next chapter in their career."

Reports claim that Robert Sanchez, Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling are all also up for sale for the right price in what is a huge player clear-out from manager Enzo Maresca who inherited one of the biggest squad’s Europe which many will be envious ahead of the Club World Cup.