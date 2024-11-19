Tribal Football
Ex-Newcastle defender Dummett explains Wigan choice

Ansser Sadiq
Former Newcastle United star Paul Dummett has insisted he remains as hungry as ever at this stage of his career.

The Geordie defender has put pen to paper on a contract with League One side Wigan Athletic.

He hopes that he can earn a long-term deal, as his present one expires in January.

Dummett told Chronicle Live: "I am 33-years-old now but I know I have a lot of years ahead of me. I don't feel anywhere close to slowing down.

"I know that I still have a lot to offer. It's why I wanted to find the right club. I feel like a young player again in the way that I have to prove myself again and I have no problem with that. When you go to a new club, even though you have played so many times at the top level, you feel like you have to prove yourself again.

"I know that I am now playing for another contract or if Wigan don't keep me I am playing to try to get a new club. I am going there with that ambition to help Wigan and have that same ambition to prove myself."

 

 

