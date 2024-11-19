Amorim wants Man Utd to return to Bayern Munich for new signing

Manchester United are interested in signing Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich in the summer.

The Red Devils already raided the Bavarian giants for two players in the off-season.

After signing Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt, United want another Bayern star.

Speaking on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, Sport Bild reporter Tobi Altschaffl stated that Goretzka was a key target for new United boss Ruben Amorim.

Goretzka is no longer in favor at Bayern, which could be a warning sign for United.

The Red Devils may want to focus their targets on players entering their peaks.

