DONE DEAL: Penney lands Rochdale move after Ipswich exit
Ex-Ipswich Town left-back Matt Penney has joined National League Rochdale this week.
The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract with the lower division side around 18 months after leaving Ipswich.
He was among many who departed when they gained promotion to the Championship.
The one-time St Pauli loanee was without a club before he signed this contract.
Penny will be hoping that he can impress at Rochdale and kick start his career in the higher divisions.
