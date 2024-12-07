IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"

Storm Darragh has forced the Merseyside derby to be called off for Saturday at Goodison Park.

Everton were due to host Liverpool in today's early kickoff, but storm warnings have seen the Premier League game postponed.

Everton announced this morning:

"Everton’s Premier League fixture against Liverpool, scheduled for 12.30pm (GMT) today, Saturday 7 December, has been postponed.

"Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council this morning, it was decided that, due to the risk to safety in the local area due to strong wind gusts, and an amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s fixture should be postponed on safety grounds.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank supporters for their understanding. Whilst we appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance.

"Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

"All tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the rearranged fixture."