Everton captain Coleman explains "disappointment" with Liverpool clash postponed

Everton captain Seamus Coleman was disappointed to not play rivals Liverpool this past weekend.

The Blues and Reds had to wait to renew their rivalry one last time at Goodison Park.

A severe rainstorm called Storm Darragh meant that the final Merseyside derby at the historic ground will happen in 2025.

"It was disappointing," he said this week.

"We don't know how the result would have went, but the little things like Liverpool dropping points midweek, us getting that win that we needed, kind of changed the tone going into the game a little bit.

“We were all looking forward to it and we were ready for it - the last Goodison derby.

"Disappointing...it happens. We've got to move onto Arsenal now. We've had to change the schedule a little bit - I'm sure we'll train a little bit harder today as well. It's part and parcel of it."

