Prem interest arrives for Real Betis attacker Altimira

Real Betis attacker Sergi Altimira is attracting Premier League interest.

Altimira has been one of the big success stories at Real Betis for 2024.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the 23 year-old's progress has brought him to the attention of two unnamed Premier League clubs.

Altimira has played 25 games this season, being the second most used player by coach Manuel Pellegrini, only surpassed by Diego Llorente.

He is now rated at €7-10m by Betis management.