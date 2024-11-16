Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen's contract will have two different buyout clauses in 2025.

Osimhen is on-loan at Gala this season from Napoli and his agents are in contact with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle about an eventual move to England.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Osimhen's clause will be €75m at the end of the loan. In Turkey he is confirming himself again as among the best strikers in Europe (9 games, 8 goals between the championship and Europa League and also 4 assists).

The clause in the January market is €81m, but the Nigerian has already assured that he will not move from the Turkish club until the end of the season.

In the summer it will drop to 75 million euros, but his contract will then have just 12 months to run.