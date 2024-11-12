Newcastle expect to hear from Osimhen's agents

Newcastle United expect to hear from agents for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international is currently on a season-long loan with Galatasaray.

Advertisement Advertisement

But ChronicleLive says Newcastle are expected to be offered the opportunity to buy Osimhen at the end of the season.

Newcastle are one of several clubs in the Premier League that the player's representatives consider to be a good next step in his career.

It has been reported that Napoli wants €75m to sell the striker this summer.

Osimhen's contract with Napoli runs until the summer of 2026.