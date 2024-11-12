Tribal Football
Most Read
Exclusive: Rosalino also leaves Sporting CP with Amorim for Man Utd
Man Utd boss Amorim: You've been pronouncing my name wrong!
Amorim reveals Man Utd formation and will talk to Van Nistelrooy: 'Great job'
Man Utd and Amorim discuss ambitious move for Chelsea outcast Nkunku

Newcastle expect to hear from Osimhen's agents

Paul Vegas
Newcastle expect to hear from Osimhen's agents
Newcastle expect to hear from Osimhen's agentsAction Plus
Newcastle United expect to hear from agents for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigeria international is currently on a season-long loan with Galatasaray.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But ChronicleLive says Newcastle are expected to be offered the opportunity to buy Osimhen at the end of the season.

Newcastle are one of several clubs in the Premier League that the player's representatives consider to be a good next step in his career.

It has been reported that Napoli wants €75m to sell the striker this summer.

Osimhen's contract with Napoli runs until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsimhen VictorNewcastle UtdNapoliGalatasaraySerie ASuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Osimhen assures Galatasaray fans: No January exit!
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker
Napoli president De Laurentiis shopping for top class Asian player