Prem chief questioned Man Utd move for Zirkzee

One former Premier League director questioned Manchester United's move for Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee over the summer.

Zirkzee has battled to settle in England so far since his August arrival.

And TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed: “It looks like more poor recruitment from Manchester United.

“I remember speaking to a very senior executive of a Premier League club much lower down the food chain when there was this striker merry-go-round going on - Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney being mentioned as players who could join elite clubs.

“And he said to me Joshua Zirkzee is not really suited for the Premier League.

“If somebody at a bottom-half Premier League club can spot that, why on earth are Manchester United putting their faith in this guy?

“He looks a bit cumbersome. Rasmus Hojlund is still playing his way back to full fitness and confidence, and he looked a lot more effective at the top end of the pitch than Zirkzee did when he came off the bench.”

