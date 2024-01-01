Prem chief Masters: Man City case must be heard

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters believes the case involving Manchester City must be resolved.

The English top flight is set to hear the case in the coming weeks and months.

City have been charged with over 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

Speaking to BBC sports editor Dan Roan, Masters said he thought “it is time now for the case to resolve itself”.

When asked whether it casts a shadow over the league, he said: “It's been going on for a number of years and I think it's self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered.”

Masters added: “When the case has been heard there will be a decision published and all the questions you would like me to answer will be answered as part of that process.”