DONE DEAL: Northampton sign Man City defender Mbete

Northampton Town have signed a young defender from Manchester City this week.

The lower league club have secured youngster Luke Mbete on a season-long loan.

The England Under-21 international, who had loan spells at Bolton and Huddersfield in the Championship, also went to Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

"He fits our profile, he has a lot of attributes as a brave defender but also an intelligent footballer who is comfortable on the ball,” manager John Brady told the club website.

He is likely to play in their next League One game, after they lost their first league match 1-0 to Bristol Rovers.