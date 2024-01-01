Kilman "loved" first game with West Ham as the Hammers make a huge comeback

Maximilian Kilman has relished his first game in a West Ham shirt as the Hammers came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Hungarian champions Ferencváros.

The Centre-back has only been at the club for just over a week but performed well under new boss Julen Lopetegui as the squad enjoy the Austrian weather.

Kilman had a lot to say about his preseason debut:

"I loved it, obviously it’s my first game with West Ham, with the boys doing my best, and I enjoyed it.

"We’ve been here in Austria for a week and the manager has been working us really hard. We’re getting into it, getting used to the new way we want to play and it’s new to everyone.

"It’s tough, but we’ve really enjoyed it and slowly we’re going to progress."

"All the boys have made me feel really welcome and it shows how tight the group is together," he added. "I’m really pleased and I want to keep working and keep going.

“The Head Coach wants to get the best out of all of us. We want to learn, we want to improve, we want to get to the best we can and that’s the most important thing.

"I’ve enjoyed every bit of it in Austria and I can’t wait to just keep going and keep enjoying it."