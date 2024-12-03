Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd kickoff Gyokeres negotiations with Sporting CP
St.James’ Park could end Liverpool's invincible form with unbelievable top 6 record
Arsenal could avoid Isak and Gyokeres and sign Everton forward for free
Arsenal set to rotate against Man Utd as defensive crisis looms

Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd holding talks with RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Man Utd holding talks with RB Leipzig left-back in January moveAction Plus
Manchester United are said to be holding conversations about RB Leipzig left-back David Raum.

The defender is the latest player to be linked to the club’s troubled spot on the left of their defense.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manager Ruben Amorim will prefer a player who can operate effectively as a wing-back.

Per Sky Germany, talks are already underway with both the player and his club about a move.

The deal is most likely to happen in the summer, but may even be brought forward to the winter.

Raum was an expensive £25m signing by Leipzig in 2022, which means they will be seeking to profit from him.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Raum DavidRB LeipzigManchester UnitedPremier LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ex-Man Utd boss Ten Hag discussed inside RB Leipzig
Man Utd, Real Madrid join Larsson interest as Eintracht Frankfurt set price
Man Utd, Spurs check on Liverpool target Marmoush