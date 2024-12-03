Man Utd holding talks with RB Leipzig left-back in January move

Manchester United are said to be holding conversations about RB Leipzig left-back David Raum.

The defender is the latest player to be linked to the club’s troubled spot on the left of their defense.

Manager Ruben Amorim will prefer a player who can operate effectively as a wing-back.

Per Sky Germany, talks are already underway with both the player and his club about a move.

The deal is most likely to happen in the summer, but may even be brought forward to the winter.

Raum was an expensive £25m signing by Leipzig in 2022, which means they will be seeking to profit from him.

