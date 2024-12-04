RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature

Liverpool are once again being linked with signing RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands midfielder is one who saw his stock rise after an impressive Euro 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Reds are one of the probable destinations for Simons if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

He is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, but is not likely to sign for them permanently.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all in the hunt for Simons.

He is seen as the next big superstar in the game, as he is only 21 but is already impressing for club and country.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play