Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Arteta set reach Arsenal landmark against Man Utd
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move
Arsenal boss Arteta: We don't need Amorim revenge

RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature

Ansser Sadiq
RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature
RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signatureAction Plus
Liverpool are once again being linked with signing RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

The Netherlands midfielder is one who saw his stock rise after an impressive Euro 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Athletic, the Reds are one of the probable destinations for Simons if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

He is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, but is not likely to sign for them permanently.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all in the hunt for Simons.

He is seen as the next big superstar in the game, as he is only 21 but is already impressing for club and country.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Simons XaviLiverpoolRB LeipzigPSGManchester UnitedReal MadridPremier LeagueBundesligaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd, Real Madrid join Larsson interest as Eintracht Frankfurt set price
Man Utd, Spurs check on Liverpool target Marmoush
Real Madrid make contact with Man Utd fullback Dalot