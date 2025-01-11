Tribal Football
Most Read
Kobbie Mainoo's contract demands: Why his camp can't use Chelsea's interest in Man Utd negotiations
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price
Man Utd warn AC Milan of terms to land Rashford
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star

Onana full of pride scoring in landmark Villa Cup win

Paul Vegas
Onana full of pride scoring in landmark Villa Cup win
Onana full of pride scoring in landmark Villa Cup winAction Plus
Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana was proud to score in their FA Cup win against West Ham.

The win marked the 150th anniversary of Aston Villa's founding.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Onana later told VillaTV: “It was really special. That’s the right way to celebrate it for the fans. I think we needed a win.

“They came tonight supporting us, giving us the extra cheer we needed, so I’m really grateful for that.

“It was very special because I’ve never scored at Villa Park so far.

“The last couple of weeks for me have been very frustrating. I’ve been out with my injury for four or five weeks, then I came back, started enjoying it, then I had the flu, went back out the team.

“I really needed this energy and the goal. The little stare (celebration) was to let them (Villa fans) know I’m back!

“That’s the part of my game that was missing a little bit last season, and I’m trying to add more goals to my game.”

He also said of the 2-0 win: “The first half, they were very, very compact.

“They didn’t let any balls through the middle, so it was quite hard for me and Youri (Tielemans).

“But then at half-time, the gaffer made a couple of tactical changes, took Bouba (Kamara) on the side to play a little free, to create an overload on the side.

“Once we got there, we did pretty well, so I’m very happy with the performance tonight.

“Coming in was really difficult because I didn’t have any warming up. I didn’t even see Ross (Barkley) getting injured.

“I managed to find my rhythm throughout the game and I’m quite happy with it tonight.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueOnana AmadouAston VillaWest Ham
Related Articles
Aston Villa winger Rogers: Why can't we win FA Cup?
Aston Villa boss Emery happy marking anniversary with FA Cup win
West Ham boss Potter finds positives after Villa FA Cup defeat