Villa reject mega West Ham bid for Duran

Aston Villa have put a “not for sale” tag on striker Jhon Duran during this transfer window.

The Midlands club are in no mood to part with the Colombian center forward midseason.

Duran is not a regular stater for Villa, with Ollie Watkins often preferred up top.

However, a £57 million offer from West Ham has been turned down and no others will be entertained.

Villa are willing to do business, but only in the summer and only on their terms.

Duran has a long contract and is not likely to kick up a fuss, given he has been getting game time lately.