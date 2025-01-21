Tribal Football
Most Read
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Wolves boss Pereira explains plan for Chelsea; Lemina selection
Chelsea contact Borussia Dortmund as they enquire about £84M forward

Villa reject mega West Ham bid for Duran

Ansser Sadiq
Villa reject mega West Ham bid for Duran
Villa reject mega West Ham bid for DuranAction Plus
Aston Villa have put a “not for sale” tag on striker Jhon Duran during this transfer window.

The Midlands club are in no mood to part with the Colombian center forward midseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Duran is not a regular stater for Villa, with Ollie Watkins often preferred up top.

However, a £57 million offer from West Ham has been turned down and no others will be entertained.

Villa are willing to do business, but only in the summer and only on their terms.

Duran has a long contract and is not likely to kick up a fuss, given he has been getting game time lately.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonAston VillaWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Villa forward Barry eager to hear from Celtic
Emery reveals he wants to keep Duran and Watkins at Villa for "next 10 years"
Villa value Duran at £100M this winter but have no intention of sale