Aston Villa winger Rogers: Why can't we win FA Cup?

Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers is convinced of their FA Cup chances this season.

Rogers scored in last night's Third Round win against West Ham.

He later declared: “Why can’t we win it? That’s how we’re looking at it.

“But we’ll take it game by game, anything can happen in a cup competition, you don’t know who you’ll draw, where you’ll play.

“We’ll just take it game by game and try to win – but we want to go on a run, we’re in this competition to win it.

“It’s an historic competition in England, we all know how much it means and we’re going to try our best to win it.”