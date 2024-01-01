Potter on brink of landing Leicester job

Leicester City appear set to appoint Graham Potter as their new manager this summer.

The Foxes are back in the Premier League after a year’s absence in the Championship.

However, they lost manager Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, leading to a hunt for a replacement.

Per The Sun, Potter appears to have agreed terms to take on the job in the coming weeks.

He is happy with the Foxes’ squad and believes they can stay up, even if they have a points deduction implemented for breaching financial rules.

Potter has not worked since he lost his job at Chelsea midway through the 2022/2023 season.