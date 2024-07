Leicester see transfer embargo lifted

Leicester City have seen their transfer embargo lifted.

It's also been revealed the Foxes will not need to make any major sales to meet Financial Fair Play requirements thanks to Enzo Maresca's move to Chelsea.

The manager's £10m compo fee - plus his wages - is the equivalent of a £50m player sale, says The Sun.

Leicester were accused of breaking FFP rules for their past three seasons in the Premier League.

But they're now clear after the Chelsea money for Maresca.