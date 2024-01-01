Leicester whittle manager search down to two men

Tribal Football
Leicester City have whittled their manager search down to two men.

After losing Enzo Maresca to Chelsea at the end of last season, the Premier League returnees have been taking their time with their search for a replacement.

The Athletic says Leicester's board now have their list down to two names - former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, along with West Brom boss Carlos Corberan.

Both men are keen on the job, with further interviews due in the coming week.

It's suggested Potter's free agency and Premier League experience could swing the battle in his favour.

