Potter eager to hear from West Ham

Graham Potter is keen to hear from West Ham United, it has been claimed.

The former Chelsea and Brighton manager feels ready to return to management.

And Football Insider says Potter is open to taking charge of West Ham.

Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui earned some respite after Monday's win against Wolves.

But the pressure will return should the victory prove a blip amongst a series of recent poor results.

