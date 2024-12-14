Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli to bid for struggling Man Utd striker who does not fit into Amorim's system
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
James and Rayo Vallecano ready to rattle Real Madrid
Real Madrid to bid for two Man Utd defenders in shock January move

Potter eager to hear from West Ham

Paul Vegas
Potter eager to hear from West Ham
Potter eager to hear from West HamAction Plus
Graham Potter is keen to hear from West Ham United, it has been claimed.

The former Chelsea and Brighton manager feels ready to return to management.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Football Insider says Potter is open to taking charge of West Ham.

Hammers manager Julen Lopetegui earned some respite after Monday's win against Wolves.

But the pressure will return should the victory prove a blip amongst a series of recent poor results.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamFootball TransfersPotter Graham
Related Articles
West Ham defender wanted by Internacional in major January move
West Ham picks former Chelsea boss Potter
Forest one of several clubs looking to snatch up Brazilian talent this January