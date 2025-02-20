West Ham boss Potter speaks on Paquetá's injury, facing Arsenal and his goals this year

West Ham United head coach Graham Potter has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Arsenal this weekend.

The Hammers have a tough challenge this weekend against title contenders Arsenal who will be looking to capitalize on Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Potter was first asked about team news ahead of the clash.

“Lucas Paquetá had a training incident, he had a bit of a collision and will be missing for the game, and probably Leicester as well.

“Apart from that, it's pretty much as we were. Vladi (Coufal) still has a bit of a feeling so it'll probably be too soon, and Cry (Summerville) will probably be the other side of the international break.”

Potter was next questioned on striker Evan Ferguson who stayed joined the club on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

“He did really well, and had an impact. We just need to be careful with him - 90 minutes is a bit of a step up. We have to take him forward in the right way, but he's training well and has fitted into the group well.

“He can bring others into the game and helps players around him. I think we can all see his quality, but we just have to take the right steps.”

Arsenal were the next topic of conversation and he was asked what he could take from previous games. Potter admitted that it will be a tough game despite the plethora of injuries the club has had to deal with in recent weeks.

“The context is completely different, so there's not much you can take from previous games. Arsenal are a top team, but I think it's a good game for us in terms of responding to Brentford. We've had to deal with that disappointment, and now we're ready for another challenge.

“I think you have to analyse the opponent, and the analysis is that they're a strong team. Mikel Arteta has done a great job, and they're doing well in all competitions. But we also have to look at our strengths, and what we can do.”

West Ham have struggled at the London Stadium this season much to the frustration of home fans and Potter revealed that he knows they have not been good enough.

“From my perspective, we want to play well at home, and entertain the home fans. It's fair to say we haven't done that as much as we would've liked, but that's one of our challenges.”

The next questions focused on the improvements at the club under his reign and his time in the job so far to which he said he is loving every second.

“I think day-to-day it's been really good, and actually one of the biggest disappointments of Brentford is that we maybe didn't see that.

“There's been a change in intensity and behaviour in how we play, which has been positive. Clearly though, results-wise we need to improve. We're in the Premier League, and we want more points.

“There's always more work to do, and always room for improvement. I realised before, and now, that it's a huge Club with great support, ambition and infrastructure. There's loads going for it, and obviously we've had a tricky situation with changing manager, the results and everything else.

“But I'm loving it here, and am excited about it, while knowing that things need to improve.”

Potter then moved on to ambitions for the rest of the season as the club chase a European qualification spot.

“Until you've got the points you need you have to respect your opponents and the league, and we need to do that. We're coming up against Arsenal now, and it's a tough game, but we need to go there with a positive mentality.”

Finally, he finished with how he is finding working in London and the challenge of the Premier League.

“I think there are loads of factors that make working for any club challenging. Every game in the Premier League is difficult.

“Playing in London is good for the fans, but we just have to focus on the game, and try to take some points.

“For me, I'm in London now. I'm here and enjoying my time in London, at the Training Ground, and working with these players.”