Ansser Sadiq
Potential Liverpool signing and Ajax star Hato spotted at Anfield by fans
Speculation about Liverpool signing Jorrel Hato from Ajax has intensified this week.

News filtered in about a potential bid after the defender was reportedly seen at Anfield during their win over Ipswich Town

The 18-year-old center-half has garnered attention across Europe for his impressive performances at Ajax

Liverpool, in need of defensive reinforcements, are among the clubs interested in Hato, especially with Virgil van Dijk's contract expiring at the end of the season. 

Per The Mirror, Hato's potential move to Liverpool is seen as a strategic long-term investment, given his age and talent. 

The Reds are considering fast-tracking their approach to avoid competition from other top clubs.

