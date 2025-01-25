Liverpool boss Slot happy for Van Dijk in winning landmark game

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was pleased for Virgil van Dijk after victory over Ipswich.

The match marked the captain's 300th appearance for Liverpool.

Advertisement Advertisement

Slot said afterwards: "If I have to make a list of what Virgil brings to this team then we can just go to the next press conference on Tuesday evening against PSV because he brings so many positives to this team. Bringing the ball out from the back, defending, his composure, he’s definitely a leader.

"As a manager, I haven’t worked with a lot of players that can say they are a leader, but Virgil is definitely a leader. Not only on the pitch, but also on the training ground.

"The moment we start the training, he is the loudest one and always leads by example. He is having a fantastic season, but I think he has already seven, eight fantastic seasons as well."