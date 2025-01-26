Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
REVEALED: Man Utd and Chelsea in talks over sensational swap deal
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Mbappe form in stats: Kylian living up to hype at Real Madrid

Spurs threaten West Ham plans for Ajax striker Brobbey

Paul Vegas
Spurs threaten West Ham plans for Ajax striker Brobbey
Spurs threaten West Ham plans for Ajax striker BrobbeyWest Ham/Facebook
West Ham face competition from Tottenham for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The Hammers are in talks with Ajax over a loan deal for the Holland international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Ajax are insisting West Ham agree to a permanent option being included in the arrangement.

The delays have opened the door to Tottenham making their interest known, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

For now, Spurs are yet to make a firm bid for the striker.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrobbey BrianAjaxWest HamTottenhamEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham close to completing a deal for Ajax's Brobbey this month
Barcelona 'leaks' clubs in contact for Fati signing
Several sides including Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund to miss out on Man Utd's Rashford