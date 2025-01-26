Spurs threaten West Ham plans for Ajax striker Brobbey

West Ham face competition from Tottenham for Ajax striker Brian Brobbey.

The Hammers are in talks with Ajax over a loan deal for the Holland international.

However, Ajax are insisting West Ham agree to a permanent option being included in the arrangement.

The delays have opened the door to Tottenham making their interest known, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

For now, Spurs are yet to make a firm bid for the striker.