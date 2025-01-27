Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Slot always clear about it being a squad game

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits he particularly enjoyed Saturday's 4-1 win against Ipswich Town.

Van Dijk played in front of family and friends at Anfield on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later told the Liverpool Echo: "I'm very proud. My family and my kids were here today, so it was a special day.

"Maybe tonight I'll have a glass of red wine to celebrate, me and my wife. But that's it. The focus is on the next game. There will be a day when I will reflect on everything that happened to me in Liverpool. Then I will think about what struck me the most. I hope there are still good things to come."

Asked about how many more games he will play at Anfield in a LFC shirt, Van Dijk continued: "I have no idea. How many are left this season? Hopefully they are guaranteed, then I don't know what the future holds.

"This shows (having the highest win percentage among Liverpool players with more than 300 appearances) that I have done quite well so far. It's down to everyone: players, managers, fans. It's a nice statistic to have. We will continue like this."

Van Dijk also had a word for manager Arne Slot: "He arrived in the summer and it takes time to know everyone inside and out. He's doing that and bringing in players with different qualities to the others. Then it's up to us, as players, to show what we can do on the pitch. The manager said in our meeting that, of the seven goals scored before today, six were by substitutes, if I remember correctly.

"We're all in this together. Everyone understands that. Keeping everyone fresh is very important. We play PSV on Wednesday, where there will probably be some rotation and other players will have the opportunity to show themselves in the Champions League."