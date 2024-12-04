Postecoglou welcomes Yang arrival at Spurs

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou was asked about the imminent arrival of Yang Min-hyeok.

The young South Korean forward is joining in January after the deal was completed in the summer.

Given he is only 18, Spurs fans are aware that Min-hyeok will need time to settle in his new surroundings.

Postecoglou told reporters: “It depends which way you look at it but like I've said before, I think it's the way you build. If you are trying to build, what you want is young players because ultimately every team goes through it's cycles and we don't have many at the top end in terms of age wise. We have a few in that sweet spot of peak years as they call them and a lot who will grow into that over the next number of years. What you want is hopefully those 18-year-olds, not all of them but you want the majority of them to start growing with the team and breaking through, so there is a longer term view which has to be taken from a team and squad perspective.

“We have gone heavy on the younger ages but that is a deliberate process because we're at the start of a cycle. If you're closer to where you want to be and two or three years into it, you're less likely to because then you are denying them opportunities. What we're hoping is, we're bringing them in but they'll still get opportunities at this point of where we're at.

“Again, the flip side of that is with Yang, 18-year-old coming from a totally different part of the world, different league and it's a massive step then say Archie doing it from Championship to Premier League, so we have to be mindful of what impact we expect from someone like that.”

