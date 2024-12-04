Liverpool, Spurs following young Feyenoord star Moussa

Feyenoord forward Anis Hadj Moussa is emerging as a possible Premier League player.

The 22-year-old Algerian international has impressed in his first season in Rotterdam.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arriving from Patro Eisden in the Belgian second division, he has hit the ground running.

Paris-born Moussa, who plays on the right wing, impressed in a 3-3 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League.Per The Sun, several Premier League clubs are ready to bid for him in January or the summer.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is one of those admirers, given he brought him to Feyenoord.

Leicester City and Tottenham are the two other teams chasing his signature.