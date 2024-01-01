Postecoglou says Tottenham "have gone up a notch this year" this preseason

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has praised his team’s efforts in preseason.

The North London club are pushing to move up the Premier League table this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a tough tour of Asia, Postecoglou told reporters: “It has been pretty good, pretty solid. Tour was good and well organized, less disruptive than last season's pre-season in terms of training. The games were really good and each game was a little bit more of a challenge for us and conditions were tough. Players got through it really well and like you say we've got the internationals back this week.

“We've had a really good week of training with them back, they help with the quality and intensity of our training. The key thing for us is getting up to date. We've got 10 days to go, we've put in a good block of work and for the most part everyone is pretty healthy which from our point of view is the most important thing.”

On being in a better place as compared to last season, when his team missed out on a top four finish, he added: “I feel better prepared for sure because this time last year there were still a lot of things happening, comings and goings. Like I said, our pre-season tour was pretty disruptive and we probably didn't have the games we wanted to. It was little bit of a leap into the unknown whereas I think it feels like we're better prepared.

“The training sessions have gone up a notch this year compared to last year and that's because of player familiarity and the coaches we have. I think everyone thinks they've had a fantastic pre-season but until we get to that first game none of us really know. As I sit here right now, I think we're well prepared.”