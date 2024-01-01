Bournemouth boss Iraola denies Solanke on his way to Tottenham

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola insists he's counting on Dominic Solanke for the new season.

It's emerged this morning that Bournemouth have reportedly agreed to sell Solanke to Tottenham for a club record fee.

But Iraola says: "It's obvious. Dominic is our most important player. The numbers are clear.

"But it's not just about the goals. He helps us a lot in the build-up phase and in the pressure game.

"He has no major weaknesses, and he makes us a better team.

"I feel he is happy here and he is training well with the group.

"We cannot control everything. We don't know how it will end up in the market, but whatever, he is a top professional.

"I hope he will help the team for many years."